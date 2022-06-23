Borrisokane man gave false name and address to Guards



A Borrisokane man pleaded guilty to giving a false name, address and date of birth to the Gardaí during last week's sitting of Tullamore Court.

James Burke, Springfield, Borrisokane was charged with committing the offence on Main Street, Shinrone on June 6th 2021. He was also summonsed for no insurance and no driving licence.

Garda Conor Fanning from Birr Garda Station said he stopped Burke at 8.23pm at a checkpoint in the village. “Burke was driving a tractor,” said the Guard. “He gave his name as Tom Burke. The real Tom Burke came to the Garda Station some days afterwards and said he wasn't driving the vehicle. James Burke has four previous convictions for road traffic matters.”

The defending solicitor Donal Farrelly said his client is 34 years of age and is single. “He suffers from certain apprehension difficulties,” commented the solicitor. “Because of his learning difficulties he has failed his driving test on many occasions. It is the theory test which is the big difficulty for him. He is actually a very good driver but he can't get over the stumbling block of the theory test. He works three days a week.”

Judge Patricia Cronin convicted and fined the defendant €650 and disqualified from holding a driving licence for four years.