15 Jun 2022

Roscrea Tidy Towns “Big Sweep” a big success

Pictured are some of those who turned up for The Big Sweep in Roscrea – many more arrived too late for the photograph.

John OCallaghan

15 Jun 2022 8:58 PM

Roscrea Tidy Towns held their annual Big Sweep last week.

Invitations were issued on social and print media for individuals and clubs to attend. The meeting point was the Fancy Fountain in Rosemary Square. They were delighted with the turn out of volunteers – the largest club represented was Roscrea Lions club who turned out in force!

Armed with brushes, shovels and gloves, the group split into smaller cohorts who deployed to various areas around the town. The sweep concentrated on the central town areas of Rosemary Street and Square, The Mall, Castle Street and Main Street.

Altogether the groups did a fantastic job. They would appeal to all the public to try and maintain the pristine look of our town following the sweep’s completion. They would appeal to business owners to keep the area outside their premises clear of litter and weeds as judging in the National Tidy Towns Competition is taking place during the months of June and July.

Roscrea Tidy Towns volunteers meet at the Fancy Fountain in Rosemary Square every Wednesday evening at 7pm and every Saturday morning at 10am to continue the maintenance of their floral displays and beds as well as general tidying, litter-picking and any other work that needs attention. They would welcome any help members of the public could give – even an hour from time to time. Why not join what is a very happy and sociable group – have a chat as you help them out?

