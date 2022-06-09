Borrisokane Community College annual awards ceremony 2022

Borrisokane Community College were delighted to return to their awards ceremony this year to celebrate their achievements.

The Awards Ceremony opened with a welcome from school principal Matthew Carr and Head Boy Joseph Flannery and Head Girl Hannah Austin. Joseph and Darragh welcomed all students and staff to the Awards Ceremony and welcomed guests Darragh Egan and Clodagh Kelly, Director of Schools for Tipperary ETB. Hannah and Joseph encouraged students to take all opportunities while attending school.

Darragh Egan addressed the student body, speaking about his time as a student in Borrisokane Community College, his career path and his hurling management career. He spoke on the importance of making the most of your time at school, the importance of participating in extra-curricular activities and the importance of friendships and the importance of student-teacher relationships.

This year was the first year where they presented a Junior and Senior Ethos award. Borrisokane Community College as an ETB school are underpinned by the core values of Excellence in Education, Care, Equality, Community and Respect. These awards are presented to students who have demonstrated commitment to the Ethos and Core Values of Tipperary ETB. They were delighted to welcome Clodagh Kelly, Director of Schools Tipperary ETB, to present these awards.

A wide selection of awards was then presented to students commencing with the U-15 Boys Soccer team who won the Munster Final of their competition. Other sports awards presented included the first year girls basketball team, badminton teams, athletics medal winners, tug of war and school leagues in soccer and hurling.

The Junk Kouture National Final winners received their certificates and got a huge round of applause in recognition of their upcoming world competition.

Certificates were presented to the Student Council members, Prefects, Cairde, Traditional Music group, Active School Flag promoters and winners of English and Irish competitions. Winners of awards at SciFest received their prizes. Eleven Transition Year students received the Bronze Gaisce Awards.

Sixth year students received subject awards and the following special awards were presented. Students of the Year went to Hannah Austin and Joseph Flannery. The Leaving Certificate Applied Award was presented to Colin Fogarty, the Personal Achievement Awards were presented to Alison Ryan and Rachel Goulding. The Staff Awards were presented to Emma Finn, Heather Cahill, Amelia Corbett and Ruairi O’Brolchain and the Principal's Award was presented to Cillian Bergin. The final awards of the ceremony Tipperary ETB Ethos Awards were presented by Ms Clodagh Kelly, Director of Schools Tipperary Education and Training Board, to the worthy recipients Senior - Hannah Austin and Junior - Georgia Darcy.