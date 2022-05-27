Roscrea Coláiste Phobal staff cycle to work in memory of colleague

Coláiste Phobal's staff on their bikes in Roscrea
Roscrea's Coláiste Phobal staff got on their bikes and cycled to work - embracing the green and healthy way to travel.
The annual staff cycle to work took place this week from Dunkerrin to the school and this year's cycle was in memory of our colleague Mick O’Shea.
There was a collection in the staffroom for Tullamore Palliative Care who made it possible for Mick to spend his final days at home. Thanks to all who organised the event, participated and donated.
