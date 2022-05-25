Lowry welcomes government consideration of subvention for post offices

Deputy Michael Lowry has welcomed the news that Government is considering a much needed State Subvention of between €10,000 - €12,000 to aid Post Offices across the country. ‘This will form part of a comprehensive National Plan to be rolled out by Government’ he says.

Under the plan, postmasters will be paid a 'sweetener' of up to €1000 a month in an attempt to help keep Post Offices open. There are around 900 post offices across the State. The majority of these are independently operated by Postmasters.

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton has announced that she is set to go to Government in coming weeks with a 'targeted and time-bound proposal' for a financial support scheme for Post Offices.

The plight of Post Offices has been a priority issue for Deputy Lowry in recent years. He has highlighted the ongoing struggles of Post Offices on numerous occasion in the Dail, in the media, in conjunction with the Regional Group of TD who tabled a Private Members Bill on the matter and also in his capacity as a member of the Joint Committee on Communications and Transport.

He has consistently said that An Post is one of the last Government agents existing in our communities throughout the country, yet Government has been ignoring the fact that Post Offices are a necessity for those living in urban and, in particular, in rural Ireland. ‘The socio-economic benefit of Post Offices for our communities that cannot be easily be measured’ Deputy Lowry is quoted as saying on numerous occasions.

‘I welcome the news that some relief is finally in sight for Post Offices, which will provide them with a level of certainty that they have been crying out for in recent years’ says Deputy Lowry.

‘This uncertainty has arisen largely due to the changes in consumer habits. Social Welfare payments are now paid directly into the Banks, email has largely taken over from traditional post and the Support Fund that Post Offices could avail of is due to expire this year’ he concludes.