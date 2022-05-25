Search

25 May 2022

Lowry welcomes government consideration of subvention for post offices

Post Office

The plight of Post Offices has been a priority issue for Deputy Lowry in recent years

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

25 May 2022 10:49 AM

Deputy Michael Lowry has welcomed the news that Government is considering a much needed State Subvention of between €10,000 - €12,000 to aid Post Offices across the country. ‘This will form part of a comprehensive National Plan to be rolled out by Government’ he says.

Under the plan, postmasters will be paid a 'sweetener' of up to €1000 a month in an attempt to help keep Post Offices open. There are around 900 post offices across the State. The majority of these are independently operated by Postmasters.

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton has announced that she is set to go to Government in coming weeks with a 'targeted and time-bound proposal' for a financial support scheme for Post Offices.

The plight of Post Offices has been a priority issue for Deputy Lowry in recent years. He has highlighted the ongoing struggles of Post Offices on numerous occasion in the Dail, in the media, in conjunction with the Regional Group of TD who tabled a Private Members Bill on the matter and also in his capacity as a member of the Joint Committee on Communications and Transport.

He has consistently said that An Post is one of the last Government agents existing in our communities throughout the country, yet Government has been ignoring the fact that Post Offices are a necessity for those living in urban and, in particular, in rural Ireland. ‘The socio-economic benefit of Post Offices for our communities that cannot be easily be measured’ Deputy Lowry is quoted as saying on numerous occasions.

‘I welcome the news that some relief is finally in sight for Post Offices, which will provide them with a level of certainty that they have been crying out for in recent years’ says Deputy Lowry.

‘This uncertainty has arisen largely due to the changes in consumer habits. Social Welfare payments are now paid directly into the Banks, email has largely taken over from traditional post and the Support Fund that Post Offices could avail of is due to expire this year’ he concludes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media