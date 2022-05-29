Search

29 May 2022

Just Transition will create 154 direct jobs in the midlands

Just Transition Commissioner Kieran Mulvey steps down from role

Just Transition Commissioner Kieran Mulvey.

Derek Fanning

29 May 2022 8:00 PM

derek.fanning@iconicnews.ie

During a lengthy parliamentary debate about Just Transition on Wednesday May 18 Deputy Ossian Smyth Minister of State at the Department of the Environment told the Dáil that the Government has committed to establishing a statutory just transition commission.

  The subject of Just Transition was discussed during Offaly County Council's May monthly meeting. Since it came into existence two years ago the councillors have been given an update about the programme during every monthly meeting. 

  Time and again the councillors have welcomed the progress being made but they say it is nowhere near enough.

The Minister of State told the Dáil on May 18 that it is envisaged that the commission will support Government policy development in this area with specific objectives.

He said it's essential that the Government has access to "high-quality independent advice on the steps it should take to deliver a just transition, in line with the framework set out in the Climate Action Plan 2021.

“To support the delivery of this work”, he continued, “and building on the work that he has already undertaken as just transition commissioner in the midlands region, the Minister has asked Mr. Kieran Mulvey to support him in the development of the mandate for the new just transition commission through undertaking stakeholder engagement relating to the mandate of the proposed commission.”

Deputy Smyth pointed out that the midlands region is the first in Ireland to directly experience the negative impacts of the transition away from fossil fuels, with the end of peat extraction for power generation. “The Government has dedicated significant funding to support workers, companies and communities affected by the closure of the peat-fired power stations and the ending of peat extraction by Bord na Móna. The just transition commissioner has made an important contribution to the Government's overall response in the midlands region, helping to facilitate dialogue and bringing forward concerns from affected communities, residents, workers and businesses. The commissioner has produced four progress reports. The recommendations they contain have been addressed by the Government through the midlands implementation plan, which is detailed in the Climate Action Plan 2021.”

He said the national just transition fund, launched in 2020, is supporting projects across the wider midlands region that will have “significant employment and enterprise potential and will support the transition of the region towards a low-carbon economy”. The fund is supporting projects from a diversity of sources, including: from communities, local authorities and the private sector, in the areas of business development; education, training and upskilling; development of co-working and enterprise hubs; renewable energies and retrofitting; tourism, heritage and recreation; community development and capacity building; greenways and walking.

“Collectively, these projects will support the midlands in the transition to a low-carbon society not only by job creation but also by creating a more resilient, diverse and innovative region. The total value of the 55 projects that have been approved is €30 million, with €20.5 million of this being provided in grants through the just transition fund. It is estimated by the projects that this will lead to the creation of an estimated 154 direct jobs as well as 932 indirect jobs throughout the region."

In addition to the just transition fund, the Government has also committed to invest up to €108 million in the enhanced decommissioning, rehabilitation and restoration scheme, which will create over 300 jobs and will be delivered by Bord na Móna to rehabilitate 33,000 ha over 80 separate Bord na Móna bogs. In 2021, the first year of this project, 19 rehabilitation plans were approved, with works commenced on 18 bogs. Plans for the 2022 campaign on a further 21 bogs in the midlands region are well advanced. Furthermore, the Government continues to deliver the midlands retrofitting programme and the deeper energy efficiency retrofit programme, both of which continue to support the development of warmer, easier-to-heat and more comfortable homes, enhancing air quality and providing savings on energy bills.

“Looking to the future, Ireland has been successful in securing €84.5 million from the new EU Just Transition Fund for investment in the longer-term transition of the midlands region over the coming decade. This EU funding will be complemented by Exchequer funding.”

During the May meeting of Offaly County Council Stephane Duclot Director of Services said Kieran Mulvey's contract has been extended to the end of 2022 in order to tackle Just Transition.

Mr Duclot added that the Council's meeting with Tom Donnellan, CEO of Bord na Móna, has been postponed because a number of the councillors can't make it. He said the meeting, when it does go ahead, will be held in camera. A couple of the councillors said the press should be invited as well, because it's important the public knows the details of the meeting.

Cllr Ken Smollen pointed out that the so-called Just Transition is in fact not very just at all. He said the decarbonisation programme is adversely affecting thousands of people in the midlands. He added that the retrofitting programme is beyond the budget of a lot of people.

The councillors pointed out that Offaly should receive considerably more of the Just Transition funding than the other midland counties, because it has been most adversely hit by the decarbonisation programme.

