Birr Vintage Week is full steam ahead!

The deadline to get your event into the Birr Vintage Week and Arts Festival programme is Friday June 10, 5pm, a Town Hall meeting in Dooly's Hotel, Birr was told last week.

Co-ordinator of the Festival Colm Croffy told the meeting that some of the old favourites will be returning this year, including the market on Green Street, the fireworks display, the parade, a number of the children's events, car treasure hunt, Crinkill soapbox derby and the fly in.

He said there's an enormous desire amongst the people of the town to see a full Vintage Week again after two years of the pandemic. “People are especially keen to see the Parade again. They are hoping it will be a particularly special parade. People want to enjoy the public space in a festival setting with friends and family and neighbours after what we have all just been through."

He said he and Rebecca Kelly are co-ordinating the festival in a professional capacity. They are being supported by a team of volunteers, including the festival's arts curator Caroline Conway and the Board of Directors (Janine Wilson, Emma Nee Haslam and Cailin Keaveny).

However, a lot more volunteers are needed, especially for the Parade. Colm appealed to the public to contact him and Rebecca and offer to help out. “Even if it's only for a few hours; even if it's something very simple, it will help.”

Funding for the festival is being provided by Creative Ireland, Birr Municipal District, Offaly County Council and the Arts Council. The Arts Council has increased its funding this year.

However, a considerable amount of match funding has to be found from the community and the festival needs funding assistance. There are various levels of funding possible: €1500 (Diamond), €750 (Platinum), €500 (Gold), €350 (Silver) and €100 (Bronze). About €30,000 in match funding is required, which is a big ask.

Colm said he is looking after the thing which people hate, namely the bureaucracy, the form-filling of grant applications. The level of bureaucracy and taxing paperwork has got out of hand in Ireland and it is seriously vexing many voluntary groups. The solution in Birr has been to hire a professional (Colm) to handle this tedious side of things.

Colm said people can help by managing crowds, moving things, attending at venues. He stressed that being a volunteer didn't mean you will become a member of the committee. He said a lot of people around Ireland are suffering from “committee-itis”. “One mention of the word committee and you see people's mental shutters coming down.” The volunteers will be linked by a WhatsApp group.

“We are hoping to engage a parade coordinator in the next few days,” he remarked, “and also a Secretary, Treasurer, Green St coordinator, Fireworks night coordinator and an Honorary Chair. The roles which have already been filled are Projects coordinator, PR and marketing, arts curator, children's events coordinator.”

He appealed to the town's various clubs and organisations to think of events which they could organise, or perhaps bring back some old, popular events. “There are a lot of great events in people's memory banks which would be worth resurrecting.”

He said the programme deadline will be 5pm on June 10 and the official launch at 7.30pm on Thursday June 30. The festival will run from July 29 to August 7. If you would like to get involved email Colm and Rebecca at birrfestivalscollective@gmail. com