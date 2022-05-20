Search

20 May 2022

Coláiste Phobal's Talent Show showcases the incredible talent in the Roscrea school

Pictured are Mr Flynn (Acting Principal), Grace Mulrooney, Dana Quinlan, Noah Walsh-Shovelar, Darragh Brophy, Armand Odor, Mr. Maher (Director of Music)

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

20 May 2022 2:41 PM

Roscrea's Coláiste Phobal held their School Talent Show in school this week - showcasing the broad spectrum of incredible talents among the students.

Over the last few weeks students from across the school were encouraged to film themselves performing their particular talent and to send their entries in for consideration. A wide variety of talents were displayed and our entire school population got the opportunity to watch and to vote for the various acts.

We had modern dancers, solo singers, a pianist, a band and even an archery display. All in all it was a very enjoyable event and we would like to thank Mr Maher, Mr Haugh, Ms O’Donoghue and all of the teachers for their help in running the show and administering the voting system.

When all the acts were finished and the votes were tallied, we were left with three winning entries. In third place was Armand Odor for his interesting demonstration of Hungarian Horseback Archery, in second place we had Grace Mulrooney for her piano playing and finally, in first place, we had our third year band ‘Just Because’, which consisted of band members Dayna Quinlan, Darragh Brophy, Ciaran Keeshan and Noah Walsh-Shovelar whose rendition of Zombie by the Cranberries delighted and impressed us in equal measure.

Congratulations to all of our winners and well done to all the acts who participated and made the event so enjoyable.

