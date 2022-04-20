Rathcabbin Tidy Towns looking for a helping hand

RATHCABBIN Tidy Towns have been around for a long time but with lockdown over the past two years, volunteers just drifted away leaving the work load to one or two people.

However, in recent weeks, new people began to emerge with some new faces appearing on the scene and offering their help, and with that encouragement, a small group have come together to get Rathcabbin Tidy Towns up and running again for the new season.

With a spring in their step and feeling rejuvenated and ready to go, they have plenty of ideas to get the village cleaned and painted up over the next few months. The executive committee have set out a very achievable work plan targeting urgent works which includes painting, sweeping, litter picking etc. and are asking locals to come out one evening a week to help for just one hour or whatever time a person can spare.

As this is National Spring clean month, the group are commencing the clean up this coming Thursday evening April 21st at 7pm, meeting outside the church, and they will continue every Thursday evening at the same time for the summer ahead. The group are appealing to all the locals to come out and volunteer just one hour or whatever time you can spare.

Paying tribute to past committees, chairperson Denise Clancy, who has been involved for over 20 years, said that a lot of good work was carried out in the past and they now want to build on that and carry on having the village looking it’s best but they badly need volunteers she stressed and is appealing to locals to come out and support their efforts.

Presently the group are getting ready to plant flowers and clean and paint up the pots that are already there. Anyone wishing to donate or make a contribution to the flowers, compost etc. please contact Denise, Catherine, Fionnula or Elaine. All help, all contributions/donations will be most appreciated and much welcomed to get the group up and running again.