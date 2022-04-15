Coláiste Phobal Roscrea at the Tipperary Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships

The Tipperary Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships were held in Templemore and Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré was successfully represented by 24 students from all year groups in a wide range of events.

Lily-Anne O Meara was first to take to the track and set a high standard for the day when she raced home in 1st place in the minor girls 75m hurdles. She followed this up with a gold medal in the long jump. Lily-Anne also brought home a bronze medal in the 100m sprint and the 4 x 100m relay.

In the relay, Mya Steele got the team off to a great start before passing the baton to Lily-Anne. Lily- Anne and Tierna Conlon secured the lead in the 2nd and 3rd legs, and Kayla Dooley finished strongly to bring the girls home in 1st place. However, the relay was run over two heats, with the fastest times determining the overall positions. So despite winning their heat, the girls finished in 3rd place.

Next up was Michael Fitzgerald in the senior boys long jump. After 3 strong jumps, Michael finished in 2nd place with a jump of 5.03m. Meanwhile Marie Shanahan was busy throwing shot putt in the Intermediate girls competition. Her throw of 7.55m earned her a silver medal.

Back on the track, Alannah Dunford finished strongly to cross the line in 3rd place in the Inter girls 100m. Her brother Aaron, followed this with a gold medal in the Inter boys 100m. Soon afterwards, Aaron ran a fantastic 400m race and in a very competitive home stretch, Aaron brought home the silver medal. Next up was Ramai Havatitye. A 1st year student, Ramai ran a very intelligent and strategic 800m and despite a very strong kick in the last 100m, Ramai finished in 2nd place.

Last to take take to the track was the senior boys 4 x 100m relay.

Once again we were enthralled by a very competitive race. Jake McLoughlin-Thompson got swiftly out of the starting blocks and handed the baton to Kyle Dooley who gained further ground in a strong 2nd leg. He handed on the baton to his brother Graham, who rounded the bend in an accomplished manner.

Many thanks to the parents and friends that came to support our athletes on the day. We look forward to a bright future for athletics in Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré when these students take to the track again.