Leave No Trace training at Scohaboy Bog Cloughjordan

Some of the training participants at a discussion session on the viewing platform.
LEAVE No Trace Ireland ran an awareness training event at Scohaboy last Saturday. LNT is an Outdoor Ethics Education Programme designed to promote and inspire responsible outdoor recreation through education, research and partnerships.
The Scohaboy training was organised by Connecting Communities With Peatlands which is funded under the National Just Transition Programme which covers the wider Midlands region and operates as part of the Community wetlands Forum.
Scohaboy Bog is Tipperary`s flagship peatland restoration location, it lies to the North of Cloughjordan Village and is one of the most successful community supported peatland restoration projects in Ireland, winning a number of national awards for the local community. Visitors can visit the site and walk the boardwalks as part of the Loop of Laghile and Loughaun National Trail.
