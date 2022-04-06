Search

06 Apr 2022

HSE confirm Birr Mental Health Unit to be transferred to Banagher Primary Care Centre - Carol Nolan

HSE confirm Birr Mental Health Unit to be transferred to Banagher Primary Care Centre - Carol Nolan

Deputy Carol Nolan

Reporter:

John O'Callaghan

06 Apr 2022 7:20 PM

THE HSE’s Chief Officer for the Midlands Louth Meath Community Health Organisation, Des O’Flynn has confirmed to the Independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan that a refurbishment of the current day service facility in Wilmer Road, Birr is not feasible in the context of a planned move into the new Primary Care Centre which is planned for Birr in approximately two years’ time.

Deputy Nolan received the information after she had repeatedly engaged with the HSE on the re-opening of the Birr Mental Health Unit, which was situated at the Wilmer Road site, but which has been closed for some time.

Speaking on the latest developments, Deputy Nolan said that it was difficult to avoid the impression that the people of Birr and the service users who rely on the Mental Health Unit have been “strung along” by the HSE in terms of the possibility of the Unit re-opening.

“In January the Mental Health Services confirmed to me that it was proactively working with the HSE’s maintenance and estates teams to identify all of the building works that were required to be completed in order to re-open the Mental Health Unit in Birr. This followed a meeting that took place between Nursing management and Estates and Maintenance on the 17th of November 2021 to review what needed to be done at a minimum to re-open Wilmer Road,” Deputy Nolan said.

“I am now informed that the re-opening of the Unit will not in fact be taking place and that instead accommodation for the Unit is to be transferred to the Banagher Primary Care Centre, which will allow the Mental Health Service to deliver Day Services to patients in the South Offaly Catchment Area.”

“As I understand it from the HSE, that service is still only in the process of ‘logistical planning’ with the expectation that Day Services will be offered from early April 2022.”

“At this stage however I am not sure how credible any of the HSE’s commitments are in this regard. We urgently need a restoration of mental health services. What we do not need is for the Unit to be knocked around from one temporary home to another while the demand for its services seem likely to grow in the coming years,” concluded Deputy Nolan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media