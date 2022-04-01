Search

02 Apr 2022

Offaly opens arms of welcome to refugees from Ukraine

Cllr Tony McCormack said Russia probably sees Ireland as being a soft touch, an easy target.

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

01 Apr 2022 7:56 PM

Email:

derek.fanning@iconicnews.ie

OFFALY is opening its arms in welcome to the refugees from Ukraine that are arriving on our shores in the present time.
Monday afternoon's meeting of Offaly County Council talked at length about the subject.
Cllr Declan Harvey, Cathaoirleach, told the meeting that there are several agencies in Offaly working very hard at the moment to meet the refugee crisis which is likely to get bigger.
“The Ukrainian refugees are fleeing a nightmare,” he remarked. “We thought we would never see this kind of thing again in Europe, that it couldn't happen in the 21st Century. We were tragically wrong.”
Cllr Ken Smollen said thousands of Ukrainian refugees escaping “murder, mayhem, slaughter” are entering Ireland at the moment. “We should assign a number of buildings in the county to house them. I think Drayton Villa Clara would be an ideal building for this purpose. In fact there are many wholly vacant or partly vacant houses in the county which would meet the purpose.”
Cllr Tony McCormack complimented the staff in the County Council and the various agencies who are working very hard on this issue at the moment. He praised Monica Cleary and Sharon Kennedy in the housing department, OLDC and Offaly Volunteer Centre.
He said every councillor was invited to be present in Central Hotel, Tullamore at 6pm on Wednesday March 30 to welcome the Ukrainian refugees to Ireland and Offaly. “Unlike previous refugee moments in history, these are not economic migrants. They are fleeing a horror. They are all very vulnerable.”
Cllr McCormack warned against complacency in Ireland regarding Putin's designs. He recalled the Russian navy drills off the west coast of Ireland in February. “I think it's pretty unlikely that those drills were benign. It's probable that Ireland is seen as being an easy target.”

Cllr McCormack added that we Irish are renowned for our hospitality and generosity, and the people of Offaly are currently living up to that.
Sharon Kennedy said IPAS (the International Protection Accommodation Services) is overseeing the housing of the refugees. “However, the County Councils have been asked to assist IPAS because the level of displacement is so enormous. The EU passed a temporary protection directive which is ensuring that the people who are displaced will have the necessary services made available to them. The Council was contacted 10 days ago and was asked to assist. A number of agencies are assisting us. OLDC has been doing remarkable work. There is a huge desire to help among many people in the community. Refugees are currently being housed in B&Bs and hotels.”
Cllr Peter Ormond said the refugees want to get back to as normal a life as possible, as quickly as possible. “They are being provided with PPS numbers, medical cards, banking facilities in just a couple of days. We want to find employment for them. They want to improve their English. It's important that the accommodation is of a good standard.”
Cllr Eamon Dooley said vacant buildings should be repurposed for this good cause.
Cllr Mark Hackett said Geashill will be accepting five Ukrainian families.

Cllr Declan Harvey praised the bravery of the men fighting in Ukraine. “Nearly every Irishman would do the same, I am sure.”

Speaking to The Midland Tribune, Deirdre Fox, Manager of Offaly Volunteer Centre in Tullamore said there are over a hundred displaced Ukrainians in The Central Hotel and there are approximately twenty in homes in the Tullamore area with their own families and Irish Host families. 

A "Ukrainian Hub" has also been established on Bury Quay Tullamore. This hub is a place where refugees can collect essential supplies and is being jointly manned by a team of volunteers from the local and Ukrainian communities. It was set up by Offaly Volunteer Centre and is operating from a unit which has been provided free of charge by Offaly Historical Society in Bury Quay. Ms Fox said the Hub is a "huge boost" for the many displaced Ukrainian families now in Tullamore. "The hub means," she said, "that families can avail of donations in a dignified manner. It is providing a shopping experience with no money exchanged."

