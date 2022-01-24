Mary Lou McDonald visits Roscrea for Civil War executions commemoration

Pictured above holding the banner are Wally Kirwan and Maria Phelan. Standing are Andy Gladney (Sinn Féin Cllr. from Carlow) Martin Dillon, Jackie Dillon, Paul Delaney, Mary Lou McDonalad TD, Breandán Ó Conchúir Stephanie Donovan, Martin Browne TD, Noel Harrington. Kneeling are Warren Dunne, Michael Donovan and Ossie Tumulty. Photo - PJ Wright

SINN FÉIN leader Mary Lou McDonald visited Roscrea Castle to address the commemoration of four IRA volunteers executed in the town by Free State Army 99 years ago and also visited the Angels Plot at the former Mother and Baby Home in Sean Ross Abbey.

A large crowd of supporters and members of Cumann from Roscrea, Birr and several other areas turned out to welcome the party leader to Roscrea and hear her address on Castle Street.

The group assembled in the Lourdes Road carpark before marching along Main Street and Castle Street before the ceremony for the Frederick Bourke, Martin O'Shea, Patrick Russell and Patrick McNamara Commemoration.

Master of Ceremonies for the commemoration was Breandán Ó 'Conchúir, and the crowd was addressed by Tipperary Sinn Féin TD, Martin Browne and Mary Lou McDonald TD

Acknowledging the large number of young supporters attending, in her address Mary Lou McDonald said a united Ireland “will happen in your lifetime”.

She said this generation are witnessing “the great realignment of politics as Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, the parties of those at the top, drop their fake civil war divisions and finally come together”.

Irish unity “is the best idea for everyone on this island”, she said.

Remembering the four men executed in the grounds of Roscrea Castle, she said “all four fought in the war to end British rule in Ireland and they refused to abandon the Republic as declared in 1916, or to surrender the visionary ideals of the democratic program of the first Dáil.

“They would not acquiesce to the continuing British subjugation of Ireland's people, or to the partition of our country. The Free State's policy of executing republicans was an extension of it's betrayal of the Irish revolution - a brutal symbol of the Free State's willingness not only to continue Britain's war in Ireland - but to do so with the same terror aimed at breaking the morale of those who stood by the republic.

“Such executions encapsulated the very bitterness of the Civil War - a divisive conflict which turned family against family, comrade against comrade and which left it's very deep scars”, she said.

“Bourke, Russell, O'Shea and McNamara fought in defence of the Republic became they believed it was the best and only chance for a better future for all”, Ms. McDonald said.

Wreaths were laid by Johnny Delaney and Ossie Tumulty. The North Tipperary IRA roll of honour was read by Warren Dunne. Mary McNamara read a poem commemorating the four men. Martin Browne TD read the 1916 proclamation. Saoirse Lawlor Michelle O’Neill and Miriam O’Neill sang Grace. The national anthem was played by pipe Joe Mooney.

Breandán Ó'Conchúir said: "It was an honour to be asked to chair the commemoration this year. I’d like to thank Wally Kirwan and Micheal Donovan for all the work they put into organising the commemoration, and also to thank everyone who attended.

"It is unfortunate that the OPW at the last minute withdrew permission for the event to be held inside the castle where the four men died.

“While this was unfortunate, it did not prevent the commemoration going ahead and being well attended by people from near and far. It was also great to have relatives of the men present at todays commemoration. We all hope that the OPW will work with us in the coming months as we prepare for the centenary commemoration next year”, Mr. Ó'Conchúir said.

