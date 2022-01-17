Poignant Roscrea vigil for Ashling Murphy

Roscrea on Sunday joined the nationwide series of vigils held in the wake of the tragic death of Ashling Murphy, where the community came together to express their profound grief and show their solidarity with Ashling's devastated family.

The Fancy Fountain in Rosemary Square became a very poignant circle of gentle and reflective light, which was surrounded by over one-hundred people who came to stand together, lay flowers and express their sadness at 6pm yesterday.

People from neighbouring areas travelled to Roscrea to take part and Roscrea Gardaí assisted by closing Rosemary Street to traffic while the very moving gathering remembered Ashling.

Ashling Murphy was a passionate and talented traditional musician and this was reflected at the vigil when acclaimed Roscrea musician Theresa Larkin led members of Comhaltas in a musical tribute; and Colin Williams performed a very moving rendition of 'If You Should Remember Me'.

Organiser of the vigil, Marie Claire Doran thanked everyone who took the time to pay respect to Ashling and her family.

