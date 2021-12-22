Search

22 Dec 2021

Borrisokane students participating in virtual eTwinning project with European schools

Borrisokane Community College students Callum Ryan and Katie Fahey showing their display to partners involved in the Erasmus Project.

Reporter:

John O'Callaghan

Five students from the ASD centre in Borrisokane Community College are participating virtually in an eTwinning project partnering with schools in Turkey, Portugal, Ukraine, Latvia, Romania, Italy, and Greece. 
The Project is called "Life from My Perspective" and allows the students involved to reflect on how they make sense of the world and how they express themselves. 
The project will last for four months, each month there will be several activities for students to complete. Already they have researched a national hero, taken pictures of living things around them, celebrated Irish products, and cooked with them, created Avatars and Word Art. 
There has also been two teacher webinars and one student webinar for participants to reflect and evaluate on work completed to date. 

