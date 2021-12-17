Search

17 Dec 2021

€10-million funding for Shannon Airport

Deputy Lowry in Shannon Airport last year when a crucial delivery of PPE to combat the first stages of the pandemic in Ireland arrived from China

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

Deputy Michael Lowry has welcomed the allocation of more than €10-million funding from the Department of Transport for Shannon Airport.

He has confirmed the monies have been allocated under the Covid-19 Regional State Airports Programme 2021 and the Covid-19 Supplementary Supports Scheme for Irish Airports which was recently approved by the European Commission.

The funding is recognition of the impact that Covid-19 has had on Regional airports and will help ensure airports such as Shannon remain financially sustainable as they move beyond the current crisis and into 2022.

Revealing details of the funding, Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton said : "This funding also reinforces the Government’s commitment to the Aviation sector, by providing State airports with flexibility to roll out discounts on airport charges, with a view to supporting the recovery and restoration of strategic connectivity, including on long-haul routes, for Ireland".

The aviation sector, including airports, have been devastated as a result of the Covid pandemic. They are now focused on rebuilding connectivity.

