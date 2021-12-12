Roscrea's Nativity Crib blessed by local Clergy

Members of Roscrea's Clergy bless the Community Crib on Market Square - Photo: PJ Wright
The Blessing of the Community Nativity Crib in Roscrea is a very special event in the annual build up to Christmas and members of the local Clergy came together this week for the event.
Steven Foster from the Methodist Church, Fr. Tom Corbett from St. Cronan's Roman Catholic Church, Canon Jane Galbraith from Roscrea's Church of Ireland and Pam Troy from the Oasis Christian Fellowship located on Gaol Road performed the blessing which was attended by a group of local people who braved the inclement weather.
This year the Crib is located in the heart of the town on Market Square and faces the busy junction on Market Cross and everyone is encouraged to visit the beautiful display with their loved ones and remember the true meaning of Christmas.
Read more and see more pictures of the blessing of Roscrea's Community Crib in the Roscrea News section of next week's edition of the Midland Tribune.
