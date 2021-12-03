Roscrea duo release final Remembrance song

This week sees the release of the seventh and final song by Roscrea duo Seamus Doran and Zoe Gleeson with the Remembrance Committee in their series commemorating Tipperary's role in the struggle for Irish freedom.



The song completes their collection dedicated to the memory of all those from the Premier County who made huge personal sacrifices in the struggle for Irish freedom as part of the Centenary of the Decade of Revolution.



The project, which has aroused huge interest throughout the county and beyond, has seen Roscrea based songwriter, Séamus Doran compose songs about six of the principle Tipperary people involved in the fight for independence - namely; Thomas MacDonagh, Michael Hogan, Seán Treacy, Dinny Lacey, Seán Hogan, and Dan Breen.



His latest composition, 'It Can’t Happen Again' is a reflection on the Civil War which almost invites the listener to ponder on one of the darkest periods of our history - “ a time when brother fought brother” to quote a line from the song.



The conflict began in June 1922 and lasted until May 1923 and left many damaging legacies, bitterness and division.



Once again Séamus has recruited another fabulous singer, Zoe Gleeson from Roscrea. The 21 year old Law graduate, who will be doing her bar exams next year, has been singing all her life and has performed in many musicals over the years throughout the Midlands.



A former student of Presentation Secondary School Thurles, Zoe was awarded top prize, in the Best Performance in a Supporting Role Category, in 2017 for her role as Miss Wilkinson, in 'Billy Elliott' at the Bord Gáis School Theatre Awards, with a performance that left the judges speechless.



She featured on the highly acclaimed 'Believe' album released by Séamus in 2015, singing 'Meet Me Halfway', which is still receiving extensive airplay.



The new song will play on-air next week on Tipp FM, with Fran Curry on Tipp Today, with a video being launched across their social media platforms the following day.



Joe Moloughney, Chairman of the Committee, said he was delighted that despite all the obstacles posed by the pandemic they recorded seven songs and a music video for each one.



He went on to outline the next phase of the project, which is to produce a CD and then attention turns to having the subsequent album launch and concert in Brú Ború in Cashel, on February 24, 2022, in what is hoped will be an extremely poignant occasion, particularly for all Tipperary people. Tickets for that exciting event will go on sale in early December.