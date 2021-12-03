Search

03 Dec 2021

Roscrea duo release final Remembrance song

Roscrea duo release final Remembrance song

Séamus Doran and Zoe Gleeson

Reporter:

Darren Keegan

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

This week sees the release of the seventh and final song by Roscrea duo Seamus Doran and Zoe Gleeson with the Remembrance Committee in their series commemorating Tipperary's role in the struggle for Irish freedom.


The song completes their collection dedicated to the memory of all those from the Premier County who made huge personal sacrifices in the struggle for Irish freedom as part of the Centenary of the Decade of Revolution.


The project, which has aroused huge interest throughout the county and beyond, has seen Roscrea based songwriter, Séamus Doran compose songs about six of the principle Tipperary people involved in the fight for independence - namely; Thomas MacDonagh, Michael Hogan, Seán Treacy, Dinny Lacey, Seán Hogan, and Dan Breen.


His latest composition, 'It Can’t Happen Again' is a reflection on the Civil War which almost invites the listener to ponder on one of the darkest periods of our history - “ a time when brother fought brother” to quote a line from the song.


The conflict began in June 1922 and lasted until May 1923 and left many damaging legacies, bitterness and division.


Once again Séamus has recruited another fabulous singer, Zoe Gleeson from Roscrea. The 21 year old Law graduate, who will be doing her bar exams next year, has been singing all her life and has performed in many musicals over the years throughout the Midlands.


A former student of Presentation Secondary School Thurles, Zoe was awarded top prize, in the Best Performance in a Supporting Role Category, in 2017 for her role as Miss Wilkinson, in 'Billy Elliott' at the Bord Gáis School Theatre Awards, with a performance that left the judges speechless.


She featured on the highly acclaimed 'Believe' album released by Séamus in 2015, singing 'Meet Me Halfway', which is still receiving extensive airplay.


The new song will play on-air next week on Tipp FM, with Fran Curry on Tipp Today, with a video being launched across their social media platforms the following day.


Joe Moloughney, Chairman of the Committee, said he was delighted that despite all the obstacles posed by the pandemic they recorded seven songs and a music video for each one.


He went on to outline the next phase of the project, which is to produce a CD and then attention turns to having the subsequent album launch and concert in Brú Ború in Cashel, on February 24, 2022, in what is hoped will be an extremely poignant occasion, particularly for all Tipperary people. Tickets for that exciting event will go on sale in early December.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media