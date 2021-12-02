Taste of Christmas is back in Roscrea!

After being cancelled last year, the hugely popular Taste of Christmas festival is officially back in Roscrea.

It has been confirmed that it will take place in the Black Mills on Saturday December 4th and Sunday December 5th.

This food and craft market attracts visitors to the town and allows locals to showcase their produce. It promises to be a welcome treat for the people of the area.

This Christmas Festival, has been running for the past nine years, which always provides a huge boost for the town. The atmosphere it brings is truly magical. This year, visitors can expect a wide variety of stalls in the historical site. This is a perfect opportunity to meet local craftspeople and food producers and purchase that special gift.

Local Councilor Michael Smith, who is spearheading this event is conscious of the great working relationship that exists between Tipperary County Council and the Office of Public Works. “I want to acknowledge and thank the local authority for the continued support in hosting the Taste of Christmas. We have always worked closely with the officials in the OPW, their continued help and co-operation ensures that this event is made possible. Every effort is being made to ensure that this event will be held to the highest public health standards and ensuring local exhibitors get an opportunity to sell their wares. Local craftspeople and food producers have been working for several months with this Christmas Market in mind. Preparations

are in the final stages and we ask people to come and join us as we begin the festive season, with a real sense of hope and optimism for the future."

Local businesses have always embraced the Christmas market and the President of the Chamber of Commerce Seamus Browne is looking forward to a bumper weekend. “I would like to wish the committee a very successful market. This brings huge footfall to the town and allows us to offer different discounts and incentives for shoppers. We will be working closely with the committee on our retail shopping vouchers and hope that this attracts extra retailers during this very important period."

There are over 30 stalls on display including Mini Companies from the local secondary schools. The market will be held on Saturday December 4th and Sunday December 5th from 11am to 6pm.