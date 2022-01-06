There is more wintry weather in the Met Eireann Weather Forecast for Ireland for tomorrow morning but it will turn to rain as the day progresses with a risk of localised flooding.

The latest Ireland weather forecast from Met Eireann says it is going to continue unsettled in the coming days with rain or showers and strong winds at times.

Met Eireann Weather Forecast for Friday

Friday morning will bring widespread showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow. However, during the day, showers will become less frequent and turn more to rain and sleet. During the afternoon, rain will develop in the west and southwest. Highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds.

On Friday night, rain will spread eastwards across Ireland and will be heavy at times, especially in the west and southwest with a risk of localised flooding. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees early in the night, but becoming milder with strengthening southwest winds.

Met Eireann Weather Forecast for Saturday

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, on Saturday, rain will clear eastwards quickly in the morning. Sunny spells and showers will follow from the west with fresh to strong westerly winds. Some of the showers will be of hail with thunderstorms possible. They will turn increasingly wintry, through the evening and early night. Highest temperatures of around 4 to 8 degrees with fresh to strong west or northwest winds. Showers will become confined to western and northern counties on Saturday night with long dry periods elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 0 to +4 degrees.