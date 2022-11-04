IRELAND WEATHER: More wind and rain on the way for the weekend according to latest Met Eireann forecast

There's more wind and rain on the way for the weekend according to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland.

According to the latest Met Eireann forecast, the weather will remain unsettled with further spells of rain and showers. Breezy or blustery at times too.

Showers will be heavy in places at times on Saturday while Sunday will bring more prolonged spells of rain after a showery start to the day.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, there will be a wet and cloudy start to Saturday morning. The rain will clear eastwards in the late morning and will be followed by good sunny spells and scattered showers from the west. Towards the evening, the showers will become heavier in Atlantic counties with the chance of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees. Breezy at times with moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds.

A mix of cloud and clear spells with scattered showers continuing overnight on Saturday, heaviest and most frequent over Atlantic coastal counties with the chance of spot flooding. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Sunday will start with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers, merging to longer spells of rain at times, especially in the west and northwest. Some of the showers will be thundery with spot flooding possible. Cloud will build from the southwest towards the evening with outbreaks of rain following. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh and gusty south to southwest winds.

Becoming cloudy with outbreaks of rain extending across the country on Sunday night with some heavy falls possible. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Monday will be a cloudy day with widespread outbreaks of rain, turning heavier later in the afternoon and in the evening with the chance of embedded thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in fresh southerly winds. The rain will clear eastwards overnight and will be followed by blustery showers feeding in from the west. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.