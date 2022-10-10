Offaly student claims prestigious scholarship

TULLAMORE SHS pupil, Shauna Slattery has been awarded the prestigious Naughton Scholarship after receiving top grades in Biology, Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics.

The Naughton Scholarship is awarded annually only to 36 Leaving Certificate students who have achieved the highest grades in any of the STEM subjects and who intend to pursue a course of study in an engineering, science or technology course.

Shauna received notification of the award travelling home from a basketball match in Limerick on September 30th and reported that she was stunned to be chosen as the successful candidate.

“I loved Maths, Science and especially Physics during my six years in the Sacred Heart School and am now going to DCU to study Physics General Entry. “said Shauna and elaborated that she hopes for a career in research, particulalry associated with cancer diagnosis.

Shauna had an illustrious career in the SHS during her six years there, particularly in sport, playing both football and basketball. Some notable achievements are: she made the final 15 of the Irish U16 Basketball squad (under head coach Andy Gill) in 2020 however due to covid the European Championships were cancelled that year. She was awarded both the Junior Sports award and the Senior Sports award in her time at the school. She represented Midlands Basketball at both U15 and U17 age grades. She made the final 25 of the U18 Irish Basketball team in 2022. She has just begun playing National League basketball with Portlaoise Panthers basketball club.

Principal Pauline Mc Kenna added her congratulations to Shauna, noting that she was always a busy student and was particularly deserving of this prize. It means a significant financial grant to Shauna and a grant to the school.

Shauna is the third SHS student to win the Naughton Scholarship, following in the successful footsteps of Lucy Prendiville and Caoimhe Cullen.