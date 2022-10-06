IRELAND WEATHER: Wet and windy weather on the way with heavy and thundery showers in Met Eireann forecast

There is some wet and weather on the way for Ireland in the coming days with Met Eireann heavy and possibly thundery showers in the weather forecast.

According to Met Eireann, Friday will see some heavy and possibly thundery showers while Sunday is forecast to be wet and breezy as rain moves across the country.

The best of the weather looks set to be on Saturday with Met Eireann forecasting a drier day with sunny spells and just isolated light showers.

The latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Friday for Ireland states that the rain will clear from the south and southeast in the morning and for the rest of the day there will be sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy and possibly thundery. Most areas will be dry during the evening as the showers become isolated. It will be a cool and breezy day with a moderate to fresh and gusty west to southwest wind and highest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly dry and clear, although a few light showers will persist near northern and western coasts. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with a light to moderate westerly wind.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, Saturday will be a drier day with sunny spells and isolated light showers. It will become cloudier during the evening and patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in the west and northwest. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with a light to moderate south to southwest wind.

Cloud will increase across the country during Saturday night and rain will move into the west and northwest. It will become breezy too with a moderate to fresh wind developing. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees.

The latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland states that Sunday will be wet and breezy as rain moves eastwards across the country. Drier and clearer conditions will follow in the northwest by evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, veering westerly.

Rain will clear from the southeast early on Sunday night, followed by mostly dry and clear conditions for the rest of the night. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with a light to moderate west to northwest wind.

Monday looks set to be a better day with Met Eireann forecasting a largely dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with a light to moderate west to northwest wind.