Search

23 Sept 2022

Young 'professional people' in court after row at Offaly restaurant

Tullamore courthouse

Four young people appeared at Tullamore District Court

Reporter:

Offaly Live court reporter

23 Sept 2022 1:37 PM

A ROW at a restaurant in Birr resulted in two men and two women being prosecuted at Tullamore District Court.

The court heard that complaints had been made to the gardai and then withdrawn but the DPP decided that the prosecutions should proceed.

Donal Farrelly, the solicitor who appeared for three of the accused, said all the parties were now on good terms and suggested that if there were pleas of guilty to charges of affray, then the DPP might withdraw assault charges.

Tim Cox (23), Middle Road, Banagher had been charged with violent disorder and assaulting Mary Scully, causing her harm at the Jade Palace, Townsend Street, Birr.

Ronan Hynes (24), Glebe, Belmont, Birr, Brid Ryan (23), Elm Hall, Carrig, Birr and Mary Scully (22), Rhode, were each accused of violent disorder and assaulting Tim Cox, causing him harm.

Mr Farrelly described all the defendants as “professional people” from extremely good backgrounds and the gardai had confirmed they had not been in trouble before.

He said Garda Melissa Kelly had done an extremely good job in the investigation and despite the complaints being withdrawn by all of the parties the DPP seemed anxious to proceed.

Mr Farrelly also said that a payment had been made in relation to an injury sustained by one of the accused people.

They were all extremely worried about the matter and also wished to travel abroad in the future.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan detailed to Judge Andrew Cody that on August 28 last year at 11.50pm an altercation occurred at the Jade Palace Chinese restaurant where Mr Cox pulled Mary Scully's hair and then the other male got involved.

Mary Scully was struck twice in the face, added Sergeant O'Sullivan, and Mr Cox had an injury.

Mr Farrelly said Mr Cox had been compensated to avoid a civil matter arising.

The solicitor also said that one of his clients was a nurse and another was a childcare worker so convictions would affect them.

Judge Cody said the court was busy and if these prosecutions were adjourned to a hearing date early next year a charitable donation, followed by a strike-out, would be the outcome.

He said a charitable donation now would be the “commonsense approach”, after a plea by each of the accused to the charge of affray and that would lead to the charges being struck out.

The judge suggested a donation of €300 from each of the accused be made to the Little Blue Heroes charity.

He adjourned finalisation of the matters to October 19 next for those payments.

The Little Blue Heroes Foundation is a not-for-profit charity operated by volunteers made up of Garda members/staff, retired gardai, their families, friends and what the charity says are “civic minded people from communities”.

The charity aims to help families in need from local communities in Ireland who have children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illness. The charity says the name Little Blue Heroes was inspired by children's strong fascination with police uniforms, equipment and vehicles.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media