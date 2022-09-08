Search

08 Sept 2022

Midlands hospice fund boosted as judge in Offaly orders payments

Courthouse Tullamore

Judge sitting at Tullamore District Court ordered that payments be made to hospice fund

Reporter:

Offaly Live court reporter

08 Sept 2022 7:00 AM

THE Midlands hospice fund was boosted by €1,550 on Wednesday by cash payments ordered from people who came before Tullamore District Court.

Judge Michele Finan decided to ask for the money from defendants accused of a variety of offences when their cases had been proven by gardai.

The amounts sought by Judge Finan varied from €50 up to €500 and by making the payments the accused people either escaped fines and convictions or did not have to contribute to the court poor box.

In the first case a man found driving without an NCT disc agreed to pay €50 while in another a driver handed in €100 cash as an alternative to being fined for parking in a disabled driver's bay.

Further prosecutions yielded a total of €100 from one driver who had been summonsed for having no tax displayed and another who parked in a disabled driver's bay.

Two more drivers paid €50 each to the hospice fund for driving while holding a mobile phone and a for a road tax offence.

Two much larger contributions of €500 each were made by two others – one for motoring offences and another for causing criminal damage.

There was also a separate payment of €100 made by a man who had been prosecuted for committing a public order offence.

A 20-bed hospice for the Midlands counties will be built on the grounds of Tullamore Hospital and different fundraising groups across the region have been gathering monies for a number of years.

On Tuesday Taoiseach Micheal Martin announced that €20m in State funding is being committed to the Midlands hospice project.

At one point during yesterday's sitting of the District Court Judge Finan said she was going to divert the funds to a different source and ruled that €100 would go to the charity Enable Ireland because a motorist had parked in a disabled driver's bay.

A total of €300 also went to Pieta House, €200 from a man summonsed for a public order offence and €100 from a man proven to have possessed a small amount of drugs.

If an individual before her agreed to pay money to charity but did not have the cash with them, Judge Finan gave them an opportunity to go to an ATM and return to court with the money.

In all cases she struck out the prosecutions but said they had been proven.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media