11 Aug 2022

Hugely successful Vintage Week draws to an end

Vintage Parade Winners 2022 after being presented with their prizes.

Reporter:

John O'Callaghan

11 Aug 2022 11:30 AM

AFTER a three year break, Birr Vintage Week & Art Festival returned with a bang this year and there were huge attendances at most of the events.

Clearly there was an appetite amongst the public to get out and about again and it was great to see so many people participating in all manner of events.

Of course the great weather over the week was a big help, with one exception the Bank Holiday Monday, which unfortunately led to the cancellation of the Air Display, much to the disappointment of everyone.

However, all the other events went ahead over the week and participation levels were high. There was a steady stream of visitors to many of the exhibitions around town, the Vintage Luminaries were very popular at the different locations and big crowds turned out for the fireworks and gig rig and the Connaught St Capers. The spectacular fireworks were excellent and there were big crowds present in advance to listen to the music provided by Fanfare Piston, Dickie Donnelly and Splendid Isolation, who were all very well received.

There were plenty of events for kids as well with a big turnout for the Pavement Art competition and the Children's Treasure Hunt.

At the weekend the Soapbox Derby in Crinkill drew another big crowd to enjoy the fun and entertainment provided.

All in all, it was a most successful week and everyone will now look forward with renewed enthusiasm to the 55th festival next year.

There were a variety of competitions over the course of the week from the Vintage Parade to the shop windows display to the Bullseye and Charades events and the results of many of those are included below.


2022 Parade Entries

Overall Parade Entry: Black Bull Threshing Festival for Killinascully
Best Community Entry: Birr Tidy Towns – Mrs Brown
Most Entertaining: Gravity Dance Academy
Best Sporting: Birr Jujitsu Club
Best Children’s Entry – Gaelscoil na Laochra
Best Spirit – Janet White Spunner (Mobility Scooter and Poodles) and Johnny Burke (Coming home from the Bog)


Vintage Car Winners

Overall Winner - Dan Coolahan.

Highly Commended - Declan Goode, Eugene King, Tom Dunne, Peter Paul Loonam.


Bullseye Final

A huge congratulations to The Fighting Cocks, who triumphed over The Palace Bar in The Cherry Tree. Both teams played a blinder - both answers and darts were top class!

The final score was The Fighting Cocks 28, The Palace Bar 23


Charades Final

Barry’s Dentist won the Charades Final against The Swan. The final was neck and neck for the entire game, with a final score line of 20 points to 19. Both teams displayed sheer determination, passion and skill and they were a pleasure to watch.


Shop Window Winners

Overall winner – R.J. Barber Jewellers

Runner Up – Sue Ryder Birr

Runner Up – Grimes Gaelic Bar

Best Newcomer – Birr Fones Centre.

