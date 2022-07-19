Offaly psychologists' morning with Tullamore Women's Shed

Pictured at Tullamore Women's Shed were (from left) clinical psychologists Imelda Ferguson and Julie O'Flaherty with Olive Davis, Frances Walsh and Liz Lewis Hogan
MEMBERS of the Tullamore Women's Shed recently invited Tribune and Offaly Live columnists, Julie O'Flaherty and Imelda Ferguson to come and talk to them about Mindful Self Compassion.
Julie O'Flaherty and Imelda Ferguson are Tullamore-based chartered clinical psychologists in private practice who also run the Mind Your Self Midlands positive psychology service.
READ: https://www.offalyexpress.ie/news/midland-tribune/863299/positive-psychology-we-re-not-joking-laughter-really-can-be-the-best-medicine.html
They write a fortnightly Positive Psychology column for the Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune and Offaly Live online.
At Tullamore Women's Shed, the Mindful Self Compassion morning consisted of short talks given by both Julie and Imelda outlining what they mean by mindful self compassion and why it is so important for our wellbeing.
The talks were interspersed with experiential meditations led by the two psychologists.
