14 Jul 2022

Tidy Towns Pride of Place Awards launched in Offaly town

Birr Tidy Towns have been doing wonderful work locally.

14 Jul 2022 5:25 PM

BIRR Tidy Towns have announced their Pride of Place Awards 2022, proudly sponsored by Birr Branch of Athenry Credit Union.

There will be five categories this year: 1. Shop front, including hospitality Award, 2. Garden, front and back, 3. Estate, 4. Outstanding Service Award (nominate someone in your local area), 5. Sustainability/Biodiversity Award (Business and residential entries are accepted). What have you done to save Energy? LED lighting, What have you done to reduce, reuse, recycle? Have you introduced a water butt to your garden or estate? Do you have a bug hotel, Pollinator friendly plants or flowers? Details can be provided on the entry form.

Entry forms can be collected and returned to Birr Credit Union. Closing date Friday August 5th 2022

How to Enter: Online – Send your photos to the Birr Tidy Town Facebook Page.

All entries will be judged during Vintage Week and the winners will be announced on Awards Night in October 2022.

