Tipperary ETB honours retired staff members

TIPPERARY Education and Training Board (ETB) held their annual retirement presentations in the Anner Hotel, Thurles recently. The event acknowledged the service given by staff members who retired between September 2019 and April 2021.

Ms Bernadette Cullen, Chief Executive of Tipperary ETB, opened the function by welcoming all including the Chairperson of Tipperary ETB, Cllr Roger Kennedy, Board Members, Staff and the recipients of the presentations along with their families and friends. Ms Cullen thanked all the retirees for being dedicated, committed members of staff to providing quality learning experiences to students and learners. It was not possible to hold the retirement function in 2020 or 2021 so TETB will hold two functions in 2022.

Cllr Roger Kennedy remarked on their outstanding service given to Tipperary ETB and how their work could be seen through the achievements of the students in the schools and centres. Their service to Tipperary ETB is valued and was acknowledged by a commemorative vase commissioned by Tipperary ETB, which each retiree received. The fifteen staff members who were in attendance were from the following TETB schools/centres: Borrisokane Community College (2), Back to Education Initiative (1), Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré (1), Coláiste Dún Iascaigh, Cahir (4), Comeragh College, Carrick-on-Suir (1), Community Education (1), Raheen College, Clonmel (2), St Ailbe’s School, Tipperary Town (1), Youthreach, Cappawhite (1), Youthreach, Roscrea (1).

Bernadette again thanked each of the retirees for their service and wished them all health and happiness on their retirement. She remarked that colleagues and students alike will miss them but this is their time to commence a new chapter where the clock will not be so central. The evening provided opportunities for the retirees to network and discuss future plans.