Offaly gets €25,000 for water projects including tower exhibition

Offaly is set to receive €25,000 in funding for water projects.

The funding is issued under the Community Water Development Fund issued by the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO).

The largest allocation to Offaly is €20,233.80 for the Clara Heritage Society Sustainable Drainage (SuDS) Masterplan for the

€2,000 has been given to Clonbullogue Development Association for an Ecological Survey of the River Figile in and around Clonbullogue.

Geashill Tidy Towns is getting €1,200 for Geashill Wetlands & Raingarden Information Board & Signage. Ferbane Tidy Towns: will get €500 for 'Observing Moyclare Water Tower,' a photography exhibition.

Clara Heritage Society will also get €2,000 for Phase two of river development, a feasibility study to incorporate a footbridge into existing plans for a river walk.

Minister Pippa Hackett welcomed the news that Offaly, along with Laois and Westmeath would benefit.

“I am particularly delighted to see that community organisations from Tidy Towns to Mens Sheds continue to take an active role in planning and delivering projects that enhance the quality of local streams and rivers and that this Government is supporting them.

"This funding, delivered to local communities working on the ground, aims to protect Ireland’s water quality, and to ensure we have an environment which communities can enjoy and pass on. Well done to all involved in planning and applying for funding and I wish you all the best as you roll out your projects.

"Two projects stand out as close to my home and heart – Geashill Tidy Towns are on phase 2 of their Wetlands and Raingarden project, this phase is for signage. And Clara Heritage Society is undertaking really exciting work on Sustainable Urban Drainage Masterplan for the Brosna River and a study into incorporating a footbridge into existing plans for a river walk. I really look forward to seeing the outcome as Ccommunities not only want to play a part in protection but they are also instrumental in sharing their passion and ensuring that others can enjoy the projects also.”