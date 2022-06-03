Offaly man in Covid-19 breach 'gave no good reason' for being in Laois
A 69-year old Offaly man who breached Covid restrictions during the lockdown escaped conviction at Portlaoise District Court.
John Delaney, 69, of Kilnagall, Kilcormac, Offaly was in a car that was stopped on Main Street in Borris in Ossory on November 24, 2020.
Sgt JJ Kirby said the car was stopped at a checkpoint at 12.50am and the defendant “could give no good excuse” for coming there from Kilcormac.
Solicitor Aonghus McCarthy said his client had been “aware generally” of Covid restrictions but didn’t know the specifics. “In 69 years he has never committed an infraction of the law,” he remarked. He said the man had brought €100 to court with him and suggested a donation to charity.
Judge Patricia Cronin said if the money was donated to Laois Hospice she would strike the matter out.
