Search

02 Jun 2022

Man in court after damaging ex-partner's house in Offaly dispute

Man in court after damaging ex-partner's house in Offaly dispute

Man in court after damaging ex-partner's house in Offaly dispute

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Jun 2022 4:17 PM

A MAN threw a bottle at the back window of a house as a result of a dispute with his ex-partner, Tullamore District Court heard.

Aaron Campbell (25), Castlekealey Lawns, Daingean pleaded guilty to a criminal damage charge arising from the incident at Castlecourt, Daingean on March 19 last.

Judge Patricia Cronin heard damage costing €200 was caused to the property. Mr Campbell also admitted public drunkenness and a breach of the peace at Castlekealey Lawns.

Drunken man couldn't stand and refused to leave Tullamore hospital A&E

Sergeant James O'Sullivan said gardai had responded to a call at 1.10am about a male acting aggressively on Main Street and he was arrested for his own safety. He had previous convictions for drug possession and drink driving.

Defending solicitor Donal Farrelly said Mr Campbell had been using drugs and alcohol and had difficulties in his life because of a the death of close family members. He became disaffected from his partner.

Mr Farrelly said the accused had repaired the damage to the house and was also trying to get back on good terms with his former partner.

Judge asked to be 'lenient' on women caught stealing from Offaly supermarket

He was now living with his mother, was off drink and drugs and was doing well. Judge Cronin adjourned sentencing to July 13 next.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media