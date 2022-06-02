Man in court after damaging ex-partner's house in Offaly dispute

A MAN threw a bottle at the back window of a house as a result of a dispute with his ex-partner, Tullamore District Court heard.

Aaron Campbell (25), Castlekealey Lawns, Daingean pleaded guilty to a criminal damage charge arising from the incident at Castlecourt, Daingean on March 19 last.

Judge Patricia Cronin heard damage costing €200 was caused to the property. Mr Campbell also admitted public drunkenness and a breach of the peace at Castlekealey Lawns.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan said gardai had responded to a call at 1.10am about a male acting aggressively on Main Street and he was arrested for his own safety. He had previous convictions for drug possession and drink driving.

Defending solicitor Donal Farrelly said Mr Campbell had been using drugs and alcohol and had difficulties in his life because of a the death of close family members. He became disaffected from his partner.

Mr Farrelly said the accused had repaired the damage to the house and was also trying to get back on good terms with his former partner.

He was now living with his mother, was off drink and drugs and was doing well. Judge Cronin adjourned sentencing to July 13 next.