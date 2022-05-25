Local couple win big in Offaly sports club's lotto

Dympna and Joe White won €15,000 in the Killeigh soccer lotto
Local couple Dympna and Joe White won the Killeigh schoolboys/ girls FC lotto jackpot of €15,000 in the last draw held on May 11.
In the picture from left to right is Ollie O'Connell, club chairman, Dympna White, James Beirne, lotto committee and Joe White.
The club's new lotto jackpot starts at €9200 and the draw takes place on this Wednesday, May 25.
Killeigh schoolboys/girls soccer club would like to thank Dympna and Joe for their continued support and all who support their lotto.
