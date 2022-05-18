Survey on Kilreaghan Cemetery Ferbane nearing completion

KILREAGHAN Cemetery maintenance committee are in the final stages of completing a grave survey. The survey is being carried out by Irish Graveyard Surveyors, Castlebar, Co. Mayo, on their behalf and is funded by a grant from Offaly County Council.

The survey is in draft stage at present and they hope to have it finalised by July with a detailed mapping of the graveyard showing each grave. A completed survey sign of Kilreaghan graveyard will be erected in the car park and will be updated every three years. You can also view Kilreaghan graveyard online under irishgraveyard.ie which will be updated regularly.

There are over 2,000 graves in the cemetery and they are aware of who is laid to rest in a majority of these. There are a number of graves marked unknown on their map and they are looking for your help in identifying who is laid to rest there. They are also looking for the names of family members where headstones may not have been updated.

They have placed a draft map of the graves on the noticeboard in the porch of The Church of the Immaculate Conception in Ferbane until June 18th. If you have any information, you can take a card, write the number of the grave and who is laid to rest there and place it in the box provided. You may also ring Ann (087) 9233410 or Rachel (087) 9503791 for more information.

All corrections to the map and online will be carried out in the final draft. The committee would like to thank you for keeping the graveyard tidy. Volunteers are always welcome for grass cutting.

Cemetery Sunday this year will be held on Sunday July 3rd at 11am.