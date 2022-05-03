MISSING: Gardai concerned for safety of two teenage sisters missing from Carlow
Gardaí say they are concerned for the safety of two teenage sisters missing from their home in Carlow.
Helen and Melissa McDonnell, aged 15 years and 14 years, are missing from Killeshin Road, Carlow since early Sunday morning May 1.
Helen is 15 years of age and is 5ft 1' in height and of slight build. She has brown hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what Helen was wearing when she left home.
Melissa is 14 years of age and is of slim build and 5ft '1 in height. She has brown hair and green eyes. It is unknown what Melissa was wearing when she left home. Gardaí say they are concerned for the girls' safety.
Anyone with any information on Helen’s and Melissa's whereabouts are asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 9174300, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda station.
