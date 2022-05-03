Search

03 May 2022

Offaly village in line for major transformation as development plans revealed

03 May 2022 2:46 PM

An Offaly village is in line for a major transformation as development plans have been revealed by Offaly County Council.

The council is proposing to carry out the following works as part of the Mucklagh Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

- Remodelling of road layout including T-Junction.

- Construction of footpath and widening of carriageway.

- Construction of new boundary walls and fences.

- Installation of two uncontrolled pedestrian crossings.

- Verge and tree planting.

- Undergrounding of telecommunications overhead cables and service connections.

- Relocation of ESB Pole to accommodate works.

- Installation of public lighting.

- Construction of surface water collection system.

Plans and particulars of the proposed Mucklagh Town and Village Renewal Scheme are available for inspection or purchase during public opening hours at the offices of Offaly County Council.

The drawings and particulars of the proposed development are also available to view online at https://www.offaly.ie

Local News

