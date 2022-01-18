Search

18 Jan 2022

Tributes paid as former Offaly club hurler passes away

Belmont GAA in Offaly has paid tribute to one of its former hurlers after his sad death.

In a short statement, the club said: "Belmont GAA would like to pass on our sincere condolences to the Kearns family on the sad passing of Kieran".

Kieran was known by Harry to many and is predeceased by his father Kieran and infant sister Yvonne.

"He was a leading member of the team that won the intermediate final in 2004 and gave great service at senior level as well. He was a great character known near and far and will be greatly missed.

"Kieran was always a great supporter of Belmont after he retired. May he rest in peace."

Kieran will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving mother Anne and his brothers and sisters, Norman, Leanne, Darren, Arlene and Áine, nephews and nieces, Ruby, Jake, Jack, Hannah, Grace, Dan and Cian, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, extended family and many friends.

Funeral arrangements:

Removal from his home on Thursday (Jan 20th) to St. Ciarán's Church, Clonfanlough for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, which may be viewed on www.fb.me/saintciarans. Interment afterwards in High Street Cemetery, travelling via Shannonbridge and Moystown Cross.

Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery while following Social Distancing Rules. Those attending the funeral are kindly asked to wear a face mask and refrain from shaking hands.

