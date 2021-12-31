Offaly Express website breaks records with 15.8 million page views in 2021

The Offaly Express website, powered by the Offaly Express, Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune, broke its previous record number of page views in 2021.

The website attracted 1.9 million users in 2021 and hit a record 15.8 million page views. The website's previous record, set in 2020, stood at just over 15.5 million page views.

In 2021, the website covered everything from Shane Lowry at the Ryder Cup, Offaly's U20 All-Ireland success as well as the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines across the county. Local issues, charity groups and events were also featured heavily throughout the year.

Digital editor of OffalyExpress.ie, Justin Kelly, said: "These figures are testament to the hard work of a small but committed team in the Offaly Express and Tribunes - both journalists and advertising executives. We have hit new heights in recent years and plan to continue that trend in 2022.

"2020 was an unusual year with the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and we noticed an increase in traffic to the website as a result. With that in mind, surpassing those 2020 figures once more in 2021 is a major achievement for us."

He added: "We aim to bring local and national news to more people every week and we're conscious that behind every single one of these figures is a real reader. We strive to cover the issues and stories that are important to them and communities across Offaly. Local media is adapting to new technologies but that core aim remains the same."

You can contact the Offaly Express and Tribune teams at any time to raise an issue or to tell your story. Email us at news@offalyexpress.ie or contact our journalists and advertising team individually using the details HERE.