Search

10 Dec 2021

Unique Offaly library project aims to connect college students

Unique Offaly library project aims to connect college students

Unique Offaly library project aims to connect college students

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

As part of the eduroam Everywhere initiative by HEAnet, Ireland's National Education and Research Network, Offaly County Council's IT Department has connected all of its libraries to the eduroam network.

Eduroam stands for education roaming. It provides secure and easy-to-use wifi access in more than 12,000 locations across 106 countries worldwide. Students whose home institution participates in eduroam can simply open their laptop or mobile device within an eduroam hotspot to have immediate internet connectivity.

Once a student authenticates on the eduroam network once, every time they are in an eduroam enabled hotspot, regardless of location worldwide, their device will authenticate automatically.

THROWBACK THURSDAY: How many familiar faces will you recognise in this gallery of pictures from the Offaly archives

WATCH: Offaly TD Barry Cowen 'accosted' and questioned on Dublin street by anti-vaxxer

Eimear McGinn, Offaly County Librarian in praise of the project noted that: “Students, researchers and visitors from anywhere in the world whose home institution participates in eduroam can now enjoy simple, secure and seamless wifi access in any of our community libraries. Eduroam enables Offaly Libraries to further support learning opportunities, access to education and acquisition of new skills for all”.

Ray Bell, Head of Information Technology & Broadband/Digital with Offaly County Council speaking about the rollout of eduroam in Offaly: “We are delighted to rollout eduroam in all of our libraries. One of the actions in Offaly’s Digital Strategy is to collaborate with Education and Learning providers to support Digital Education & Training. Now more than ever during the pandemic and with everyone looking to reduce their carbon footprint, it's good news for students, researchers and staff from colleges/universities all around Ireland that they can access their college/university IT network securely from any of our libraries in Offaly”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media