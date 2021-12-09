Search

09 Dec 2021

Offaly minister welcomes new review into abortion services

Offaly minister welcomes new review into abortion services

Offaly minister welcomes new review into abortion services

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

A review of abortion services in Ireland is being welcomed by Offaly Minister Pippa Hackett.

The review will comprise a public consultation, research on abortion care, and research on the views of the service providers.

“The introduction of abortion services in this country in 2018 was a milestone for women, but we now need to ensure that those who need termination of pregnancy services are receiving quality care in all parts of the country,” says Minister Hackett.

“I have been particularly concerned about the lack of services to women in the Midlands and other rural areas.”

Along with the Oireachtas All Party Group on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights, Minister Hackett has been pressing the Minister for Health to implement this review, with an independent chair. She also called for a geographical overview of services to be included in the review.

In 2020, 14 people from Laois, 28 from Offaly and 19 from Westmeath contacted the HSE My Options Helpline. This helpline provides information and support on all options, including continued pregnancy supports and abortion services.

“It’s important that people are not disadvantaged by their geographic location, nor should they experience any cost barrier to accessing services.  I want to be sure we use this review effectively to close the gaps in care,” says Minister Hackett

“I would encourage everyone who has used abortion services – or found it difficult to access services – to have their say in the public consultation.

“You can contribute through the online survey HERE or by emailing your submission as an attachment (PDF or Word doc) to Bioethics2Unit@health.gov.ie with the subject line: Review of the Operation of the Act.”

