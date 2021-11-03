Green Offaly welcome Dingle group travelling sustainably to COP 26

A team from the Dingle Hub visited Charleville Castle in Tullamore last Monday afternoon on their way to COP 26 in Glasgow.

The team was aiming to travel to the conference in the most sustainable way possible. Travelling in an electric car, Deirdre DeBhailis, manager of the Dingle Peninsula Creativity and Innovation Hub, farmer Dinny Galvin of West Kerry Dairy Farmers sustainable energy community and Evan Boyle of MaREI, the SFI Research Centre for Energy, Climate and Marine were welcomed by the Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council Declan Harvey, Green Offaly, Offaly Public Participation Network, and representatives of the various sectors that are involved in ‘green’ projects' within Offaly and special guest Duncan Stewart of Eco Eye.

The team arrived at lunchtime and were treated to the very best of locally sourced (and carbon accounted) produce.

Deirdre DeBhailis said a number of Dingle residents are participating in electric vehicle trials with ESB networks and the group travelled to Tullamore in a trial vehicle.

‘’We travelled from Dingle to Tullamore in the EV, we had no range anxiety, we plugged into the charger at Tullamore train station and we will get two hours top up before we go on our way again,’’ she said.

From Tullamore the team drove to Belfast Port and took the ferry across to Cairnryan in Scotland driving on to Edinburgh where they were planning to stay last Monday night before driving from there to Glasgow to attend COP 26 on Tuesday morning November 2. While they won’t be speaking at the conference itself they will be attending side events where they will speak about their experiences along the way.

Rebekah Keaveny, Project Development Officer at Green Offaly said that having worked in Wales she had experienced the successful regeneration of areas where the extraction of coal had ceased.

She said the model was to repurpose neglected buildings in an area and house local social enterprises within them. She said they did this by working with all sectors of the local community and the results have been profound. Green Offaly is using this model on a county wide basis for the specific purpose of regenerating communities through the lens of environmental projects. She said Green Offaly has formed some fantastic partnerships with many of the people who were present at Charleville Castle last Monday afternoon.

‘’Our work and our aims are all connected, from Dingle to Offaly to COP 26 we are all pursuing the same goal: a low carbon sustainable future,'’ said Rebekah.

The good news is that all over Offaly there are many organisations and communities who are navigating innovative pathways through the challenges of the climate crisis.

Green Offaly is a not for profit countywide green regeneration enterprise operating as a Development Trust. Incorporated in September 2020 the Trust has been established in direct response to the Government’s Project 2040 seminar, ’Empowering Communities in the Fight against Climate Change’.