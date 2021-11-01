Search

01/11/2021

01/11/2021

Birr Primary Care Centre 'approved' in major step for project

The HSE has reportedly approved Birr Primary Care Centre.

In an update, Fine Gael councillor John Clendennen said he had been advised of the "good news" from the HSE.

"They have advised that the HSE Board has approved the Birr Primary Care Centre. The next step is to issue Letter of Intent to the developer, and hopefully maintain the momentum with the delivery of this important facility for Birr and the surrounding area," he added.

The centre is planned for the greenfield site on the Eastern Side of Birr Outdoor Education Centre.

Independent TD Carol Nolan said: “I am delighted for the community of Birr and indeed for all of the surrounding communities who so badly needed this project to be signed off by the HSE Board.

"I had been vigorously pursuing this matter with the HSE and the Ministers office for well over a year with increasing levels of representations being made following the Formal Notification of the approval of the Property Transaction Application Form in March of this year.

"The confirmation that has been provided to me today ensures that the people of Birr and the surrounding communities have a far greater degree of certainty on the future of this project and that is something we can all welcome.

"As I have stated before, the new centre will bring Primary Care, Public Health, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech & Language Therapy, Allied Teams Facilities, Dental, Mental Health and other services that are urgently required.

"My task now will be work just as hard to ensure that the letter of intent is issued to the developer as fast as possible,” concluded Deputy Nolan.

Cllr Clare Claffey said: "There's a long way to go yet as the HSE have to get planning and agreement of local medical community, but it's a start and I'd like to thank the HSE for listening to the voices of myself the GPs and the community.

"I'll be making sure they stick to their promise of providing space for out of hours doctor (Midoc). The site is the area between the Outdoor Education Centre and the County Arms Hotel, and the next step now is to issue a letter of intent to the developer.

"As a Social Democrat I fundamentally disagree with essential public services being provided by the private sector but that's a national government decision and I'm relieved that there will be no further delay. After many false starts, this development is desperately needed."

