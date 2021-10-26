Search

26/10/2021

Jury shown CCTV of man later found murdered in Offaly town

The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a 24-year-old Dubliner, whose decapitated body was found in a Kildare woods, has watched a CCTV montage of the men's movements on the day of the killing.

Stephen Penrose (38), of Newtown Court, Malahide Road, Coolock, Dublin 17, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Philip Finnegan at Rahin Woods, Rahin, Edenderry, Co Kildare on August 10, 2016.

The trial has heard that Mr Finnegan went missing before his decapitated body was found buried in a shallow grave in a Kildare woods. The accused man, who was representing himself in the trial, has hired new lawyers but has declined to continue attending his trial.

Garda Shauna Nolan today told prosecuting counsel, John Berry BL, that the jury would see a montage of footage from between August 8 to 10, 2016. 

Referring to CCTV footage from August 10, Gda Nolan said a blue saloon car pulled up at Sweeney's filling station in Edenderry, Co Offaly at 3.46pm and a man identified as Mr Finnegan can be seen getting out of the left hand side of the car. He is dressed in a grey top and striped tracksuit bottoms, said Gda Nolan. 

In the next clip, Mr Finnegan can be seen entering the shop. That clip shows he was wearing a grey hoodie with a blue top underneath and dark bottoms with a white emblem on the left thigh. 

Gda Nolan identified the second person to walk into the shop as Mr Penrose. He is wearing a dark-coloured top, trousers and dark coloured shoes. 

Rahin Woods, where the deceased's remains were discovered by a man out walking his dog 30 days later, is a few kilometres north of Sweeney's filling station in Edenderry, the court has heard.

It is the prosecution case that Mr Finnegan was killed shortly after he was seen on the CCTV footage from Sweeney's filling station. 

The trial continues on Tuesday before Mr Justice Alexander Owens and the 12 jurors. 

In his opening address, prosecuting barrister Brendan Grehan SC said Mr Finnegan's decapitated body was found buried in a shallow grave in a Kildare woods. Counsel said Mr Finnegan had "certain troubles in the past" and had taken to wearing a protective vest.

The lawyer also told the jury in his opening address that attempts had been made to cut up and burn the body of Mr Finnegan, who had been missing for almost a month and who had met a "gruesome death".

Significantly, the barrister said, the jury will hear evidence that a bloodied glove was found in the woods which was a DNA match to the accused man Mr Penrose.

