Conservation consternation in Offaly

The premises where the late Dick Conroy operated a garage for many years
IN an article published in the Tullamore Tribune, edition dated June 24, under the headline “Conservation consternation: Saving Dick Conroy's garage”, it was stated that the late Mr Conroy converted his house on William St into a garage and onto the road in the 1950s.
The garage was not developed by Mr Conroy but by the late Basil Nugent with the former leasing the premises in latter years.
Mr Conroy, nor his family, does not or never did own the building on William St. During his working career Mr Conroy leased the premises from another party.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.