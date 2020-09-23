Local artist selling paintings to raise funds for Offaly Hospice



Artist, Marie Lyons is selling a beautiful array of her oil paintings to help raise funds for Offaly Hospice.

Marie began painting the eye catching pieces at her home in Rath during lockdown while cocooning during the initial days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During this time, she created beautiful pieces including the 'Cathole Waterfall' in the Slieve Blooms and several pieces protraying scenic locations in county Kerry.

With an array of over 25 pieces of work for sale, Marie is hoping to sell the pieces to raise funds for Offaly Hospice and has arranged for her work to be displayed in the windows of the former 'Frawley's' store in Birr. Marie is also hoping to find an location to display her work in Tullamore next week.

With all proceeds for the sale of her work going to Offaly Hospice, Marie can be contacted at lyons.marie@gmail.com if you wish to purchase a piece of her beautiful work. Keep an eye out in Birr and Tullamore for her paintings!