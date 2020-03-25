Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €25,000 worth of suspected heroin in Limerick city on March 25, 2020.

Shortly before 1pm, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Limerick, with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit, executed a search warrant at two house on Lelia Street in Limerick city.



At one of the houses, Gardaí seized €25,000 of suspected heroin and arrested a man in his late 20s. He was brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

No seizures or arrests were made at the second house which is a vacant property.