Tullamore Parish has issued parishioners with HSE approved religious service guidelines

Tullamore Parish has issued it's pasrishioners with HSE approved religious service guidelines.

This guidance document gives general advice about preventing the spread of COVID-19 during religious services.

People who are ill or are regarded as high risk should not attend any religious services.

Similarly, if any members of the congregation, including religious leaders/priests, or any other person involved in religious services are advised to not attend the service, this advise extended to ministers of the Eucharist also.

If members of the parish are experiencing symptoms of the Coronavirus, they should stay at home and seek further medical advice.

Physical interaction during religious services i.e exchanging the Sign of Peace while shaking hands in Christian services, provides a low risk. However, if a member of the congregation is unwell, they are advised not to take part in this activity.

Should a minister of the Eucharist be administering to the congregation should wash their hands following the HSE hand washing procedure guideline. Additionally, the Eucharist should be administered to the hands and not the mouth.



