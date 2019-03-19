Upcoming events at Tullamore Library this month

The Book Critics Club, meets last Thursday of each month, next meeting 28/03/2019 @6.00PM. Bring your own book and discuss. This is a new group, more members welcome.

Young Adult Book Club, meets last Wednesday of every Month, next meeting 27/03/2019 @3.45. This a new group, new members welcome. Library supplies materials.

Junior Book Club, meets the third Thursday of every month, next meeting 21/03/2019 @3.30. Suitable for 8-10 years. Junior discussions about different stories. Library supplies the materials.

Toddler Time, story and rhyme, every Wednesday & Saturday 11am – 12pm.

Wordsmiths Group –Creative Writing Group, meets every Thursday @5.45pm – 7.30pm.

Tullamore Library Film Club, meets 2nd Thursday of every month, next meeting 11/04/2019 @5.30pm - 7.45pm. See in Library Branch for Film of the month.

Knitting Group, meet every Tuesday @6.00pm - 7.45pm. This is a self-teaching class, bring your own materials and let the group help you. Free. New members welcome.

Conradh na Gaeilge, meets every Tuesday @6.45pm - 7.45pm. Conversational Irish Group, who meet with a tutor. Nominal Fee charged. New members welcome

GROW, meet every Wednesday @11AM. Discussion group. Contact: Michelle 086 4183805

Offaly Crafty Exhibition. Month of March is N.I.D.A Jewellery.Free, all Welcome.

Heartfullness Meditation, meet every second Saturday @10.30-12.00, next meeting 23/03/2019. This is free event, but booking is essential. Contact Rachael on 0872787039.

Creative Writing Workshop Taster Class 19/03/2019 @5.45PM. This date is a free class, please contact Pauline McNamee 086 052 1346 to book your space.

Computers for beginners / Farmers, Thursdays @5.45PM. Classes are ongoing contact Irish Rural Link to book your space 090 6482744 or info@irishrurallink.ie

Tullamore Board Games Club, meet last Thursday of the month @6-7.45PM, next meeting 28/03/2019. Please bring your own games, new members welcome.

Introduction to Digital Photography, Saturdays @10.45-12.45PM, classes are on going. Fee charged. Contact tutor Veronica Nicholson vnicholson108@gmail.com< mailto:vnicholson108@gmail.com > or 0879480498 to book your space.

Digital Marketing Course, 5, 12, 19, 26 Mar & 2, 9 April @09.30-4.30PM. Book your space via LEO Offaly Edel Boyd Edel.boyd@leo.offalycoco.ie< mailto:Edel.boyd@leo. offalycoco.ie>

Colour for Calm - Colouring Group for adults, meet 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month @ 11.00-12.30, next session 20/03/2019. Bring your own colours and colouring books. This is a free event, follow them on FB or contact Brigitta brigittafitzpatrick@gmail.com< mailto:brigittafitzpatrick@ gmail.com>

Tullamore Library Junior Board Games Club, meet 1st Thursday of the month @3.30PM, next session 04/04/2019. Suitable for ages 8-12. This is a free event but bring your own games.

Mindful Compassion for Well-Being, starting 25/03/2019 @10.30-1.00. A practical positive psychology course hosted by Tribune columnists Imelda Ferguson and Julie O'Flaherty will begin at the end of this month. The fee includes course materials. Charge per person €100 per person Julie Flaherty/ Imelda Ferguson : oflahertyjulie@gmail.com< mailto:oflahertyjulie@gmail. com>

Adult Chess Club, meet weekly on Thursdays @6PM-7.45PM. This is an all abilities chess group, starting up. New members welcome. Bring your own board

Lego Play Therapy. New block starting 23/03/2019 @10AM. The LEGO® Club is based on LEGO® play where children learn to play together while developing a range of specific skills including social skills, teamwork, communication and fine motor skills, while playing with LEGO. Fee charged contact: Pavashne pavashnem@gmail.com or 0861744355.

Áirc Midland Support Group workshops, starting 23/03/2019 – 29/06/2019 @2.15-4.15PM. Áirc Midlands is a voluntary run group set up to support children with additional needs and those within their support circle. It is one of very few umbrella groups that covers all forms of additional needs or long term illness and provides its support in response to individual requirements. This means that support can be given emotionally, educationally, socially, financially or in the form of advocacy or representation. contact: Áirc Midland Support Group on FB, or 0851194041

Arty Party, meet on last Saturday of the month, next 30/03/2019. Suitable for ages 6-10. We are having a fun get together promoting recyclable arts and craft. This is a free event but booking is essential.

Hands for Life, free CPR training, 03/04/2019 @12.30, @2PM or @3.30PM. The course concentrates on recognising cardiac arrest, making the 112 call, listening to the call taker and knowing your Eircode. Candidates then get to practice CPR, there is a section on AED awareness, choking, child CPR, recognising stroke and recognising heart attack. This is a free event but booking is essential.