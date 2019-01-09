Midlands Astronomy to host information night in Tullamore
Midlands Astronomy to host information night in Tullamore
Midlands Astronomy are holding an Information Night in the Sharp Charleville Centre, Church Road, Tullamore on Wednesday, January 9 at 8pm.
Everything you ever wanted to ask about Astronomy but were afraid to ask and Garden Astronomy will be the topics on the night;
If you or a friend want to learn more about the night sky or have any questions you would like to be answered, and even if you got a new Telescope for the Christmas but need help to set it up, you are invited bring it along.
This is open to all ages
Admission is €3 with free handouts.
