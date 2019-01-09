Midlands Astronomy to host information night in Tullamore

Midlands Astronomy are holding an Information Night in the Sharp Charleville Centre, Church Road, Tullamore on Wednesday, January 9 at 8pm.

Everything you ever wanted to ask about Astronomy but were afraid to ask and Garden Astronomy will be the topics on the night;

If you or a friend want to learn more about the night sky or have any questions you would like to be answered, and even if you got a new Telescope for the Christmas but need help to set it up, you are invited bring it along.

This is open to all ages

Admission is €3 with free handouts.